Hyderabad (Telangana): Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor and his wife Mira Rajput Kapoor returned from the Maldives last week. The couple, however, is seemingly yet to get over the hangover of their beach vacation. Sharing a glimpse of her sartorial choices for beach vacay, Mira shared a video on social media wherein she is seen wearing white pants which she bought for honeymoon and swimwear that she regrets buying.

On Saturday, Mira took to her Instagram handle to share a video wherein she is seen donning lace pants that she bought for her honeymoon in 2015. Mrs. Kapoor teamed it up with open-back shirt which according to her caption has served her through all sizes. Mira, who is known for her wit, quirk and candidness, has also confessed that she regrets the purple bikini that she wore on holiday as now she thinks that it is "overpriced."

While Mira shared a stunning video of herself and gave details of her vacation wardrobe, her husband, however, has shared a funny yet slightly embarrassing video on social media.

On Sunday morning, Shahid took to his Instagram handle to share a video with him in the forefront while his wife is struggling to put on a green outfit. Shahid captioned the video with, "Legend @mira.kapoor." The actor has surely invited trouble for himself as Mira wrote, "The hell! Just wait and watch," in the comment section.

On the work front, Shahid is awaiting the release of his film Jersey. The actor is also gearing up for his digital debut directed by The Family Man duo Raj and DK.