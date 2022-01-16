Kochi: Malayalam superstar Mammootty has tested positive for COVID19 on Sunday, joining the list of celebrities like Lata Mangeshkar, Trisha, Khushbu, Mahesh Babu, Tamannah and others.

The superstar took to social media to announce it and said he is fine except for a 'light fever'. And added, "I am self isolating at home as per the directions of the concerned authorities".

In view of this development, the shooting of his movie franchise 'CBI 5,' directed by K. Madhu, has been suspended. ‘CBI 5’ is the fifth of a series of movies directed by K. Madhu and each of them has been a runaway hit.

(IANS)