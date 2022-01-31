Hyderabad (Telangana): Bollywood actor Malavika Mohanan is having a gala time in the Maldives. The actor has been sharing pictures from the holiday destination which has been buzzing with check-ins by Bollywood celebrities for so long.

With the latest pictures from her beach holiday, Malavika has taken social media by storm. Malavika has shared a set of three pictures on Instagram wherein she is seen donning a multicoloured cutout monokini. The actor has added a sheer shrug and a golden chain by Chanel with a pendant to her look. She further accessorised her look with anklets and a few bangles.

READ | Malavika Mohanan reveals what she loves the most about Thalapathy Vijay

Sharing the pictures, Malavika wrote, "Chanel-ing my inner sea spirit 🧜🏻‍♀️🌊🏝." Malavika's beach look is put together by celebrity stylist Sheefa Gilani. For the holiday photoshoot, Malavika is seen wearing swimwear by label Flirtatious.

On the work front, Malavika was last seen in the blockbuster Tamil film Master. The actor will next be seen in the upcoming film Yudhra. The film will feature her alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi. Directed by Ravi Udyawar, the film is touted as a romantic-action thriller. Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar's Excel Entertainment is producing it. The film is set to hit the theatres in 2022.