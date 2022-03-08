Hyderabad (Hyderabad): Malavika Mohanan will play the leading lady opposite Prabhas in his next biggie. Hinting at the same, the actor has reacted to the news. The film which is billed as a commercial entertainer will reportedly have three leading ladies opposite Prabhas.

In her latest interaction with Tamil media, the Malayalam actor almost confirmed her collaboration with Prabhas in his next. "For a while now, talks about my possible collaboration for a Telugu project have been making rounds. I am on board for this really big Telugu movie. I cannot reveal anything at this point in time, but the project will commence soon," Malavika Mohanan said.

SEE PICS | Malavika Mohanan sets temperature soaring as she channels her 'inner sea spirit'

It is almost confirmed that Prabhas and Maruthi's forthcoming project, which is tentatively titled Raja Deluxe will get on the floors soon. The makers will soon make an official announcement regarding the same. It is reported that Raja Deluxe will be produced by RRR producer, DVV Danayya. Touted to be a commercial entertainer with a funny plot, the makers are reportedly planning to treat Prabhas fans with an exciting announcement regarding the movie on the occasion of Holi, March 18.

Uppena fame Krithi Shetty will play another important role in the movie as well. Krithi and Malavika aside, PelliSandaD heroine Sreeleela will reportedly be seen as one of the three female leads in the movie.