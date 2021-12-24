Hyderabad (Telangana): Actor, dancer and model Malaika Arora has treated her fans with some stunning pictures. Taking to social media, Malaika has dropped pictures in a thigh-high slit gown. Malaika is seen on the judges' panel of the dance reality show India's Best Dancer 2. The 48-year-old is known for adding oodles of glamour quotient to the show with her sartorial choices. Going by her latest pictures, it seems Malaika is going to stun her fans with her glamorous look in an upcoming episode of the show.

On Friday, Malaika took to Instagram to share pictures of her latest look flaunting haute couture by John Paul Ataker. The dance reality show judge is looking drop-dead gorgeous in the pictures shot by fashion photographer Tejas Nerurkar.

Soon after she shared the pictures, the fans started flooding Malaika's comment section praising her beauty.

Her sultry pictures aside, Malaika's dating life too keeps the webloids abuzz. Her whirlwind romance with actor Arjun Kapoor is not hush-hush anymore and the two recently had jetted off to the Maldives for a brief romantic getaway.

Earlier this month, Malaika made headlines when she and her ex-husband actor-producer Arbaaz Khan came together to receive their son, Arhaan, at the Mumbai airport. For unversed, after 18-year-long marriage, Malaika and Arbaaz had called it quits back in 2017.