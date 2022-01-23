Hyderabad (Telangana): Malaika Arora is known for her bold yet elegant sartorial choices. The model-turned-entrepreneur often gets trolled for outfits on social media but that doesn't bother her as she has not given the right to anyone to question her choices.

Malaika, who is in her late forties can give young divas a run for their money when it comes to fitness, style, and fashion. During a recent interview, Arora was asked about being slammed for her outfits, talking about the same, Malaika said that women are often judged for their hemlines and necklines but she remains unfazed by the criticism.

Malaika said, "A woman is always judged by the length of her skirt or the plunge of her neckline… I cannot live my life according to what people have to say about my hemline or my neckline. Dressing is a very personal choice. You may think a certain way but it may not be for me. I cannot dictate it to anybody and everybody. My personal choices should be my personal choices and vice-versa so I cannot sit in judgment and say, ‘Oh, why are you dressing a certain way?'."

She also opined that fashion also means comfort for her and nobody has the right to question her choices.

"If I feel comfortable…and at the end of the day, I am not silly and stupid. I know what looks good on me, I know what doesn’t. If tomorrow, I feel it’s a tad bit too much, I am not going to. But again, that is my choice, nobody has the right to tell me that. If I am comfortable with my skin, with my body, with my age, then so be it. You have to fall in line, it’s as simple as that," she concluded.

Malaika recently graced the cover page of First Look magazine. The 48-year-old looks stunning in the pictures from her magazine shoot.