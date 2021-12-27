Hyderabad (Telangana): Bollywood couple Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora were spotted arriving at Karisma Kapoor's residence as she organized an intimate get-together at her place for close friends on Sunday night. Outside Karisma's home, Malaika escaped a terrible fall as she lost her balance in high heels.

For Karisma's party, Malaika was seen donning a green velvety Gucci coat and shorts which she paired with a sexy bralette, nude heels, and a gorgeous green pendant. Meanwhile, Arjun looked cool in an all-black fit.

While getting down from her car, Malaika lost her balance and one of the staff members who was standing behind her immediately came for her help and saved her from an embarrassing moment in front of the media.

Malaika and Arjun avoided posing for the paps but got cosy on returning home as the duo was seen holding hands in the car.

Karisma's party was also attended by her sister Kareena Kapoor Khan and her family. The Kapoor sister's bestie Amrita Arora was also seen posing for the shutterbugs along with her husband in front of Karisma’s house.

On the work front, Arjun is busy shooting for his upcoming film Kuttey while Malaika is seen on the judges' panel for the dance reality show India's Best Dancer 2.