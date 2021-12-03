New Delhi: Celebrity couple Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora seem to be spending a lovely time together on their vacation in the Maldives, according to pictures they have posted on their social media accounts. The two have been sharing glimpses from their vacation on their respective Instagram handles, whether it's the scrumptious food or the gorgeous beaches.

Taking to his Instagram handle on Thursday, Arjun shared a picture in which he can be seen lounging around, sunk in a chair with his phone. He wrote, "When she catches you scrolling thru Instagram while on holiday."

Arjun Kapoor in a still from his Maldives vacation with Malaika Arora

Malaika also posted a bunch of pictures and videos of her Instagram handle, including a clip in which she can be seen sunbathing in a mint-green bikini.

Malaika Arora soaks in the Maldivian sun

READ | When Malaika Arora laughs at Arjun Kapoor's 'nonsense' - see pic

Arjun and Malaika have been in a relationship for a long time now. However, they made their relationship Instagram official on Arjun's 34th birthday in 2019.

Malaika Arora in a still from her Maldives vacation

On the work front, Malaika is busy judging dance reality show India’s Best Dancer while Arjun has kickstarted shooting for Aasmaan Bhardwaj's directorial debut Kuttey. Arjun also has Lady Killer with Ajay Bahl and the yet-untitled Jagan Shakti directorial co-starring John Abraham in his kitty.

(With agency inputs)