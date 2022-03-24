The trailer of a new Netflix series starring Sakshi Tanwar, 'Mai' was released on Thursday. Earlier, in the beginning of March, Anushka Sharma, actor-turned-producer, announced her forthcoming production venture Mai which is said to be a crime-thriller. Besides Sakshi Tanwar, Mai features Vivek Mushran, Raima Sen, Seema Pahwa, Prashant Narayanan among others in pivotal roles. Sharing the trailer on social media, Netflix wrote, "A mom in a world of crime. Will she survive? Will she... thrive? Either way minds will be blown. Catch Sakshi Tanwar's dramatic journey in #Mai on 15th April, only on Netflix."

The trailer shows how a courageous mother (Sakshi Tanwar), whose mute daughter (Wamiqa Gabbi) was run over by a truck right in front of her eyes, sets to search for the murderer and solve the mystery behind, even when no one stands in her support. 'Kahani Ghar Ghar Ki' and 'Bade Acche Lagte Hain' fame, Sakshi Tanwar's acting in the lead role is simply tremendous.

