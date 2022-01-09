Hyderabad (Telangana): Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu's brother Ghattamaneni Ramesh Babu, 56, passed away here on Saturday, January 8.

Suffering from liver-related disease, Ramesh, the eldest son of Telugu screen icon Krishna, fell seriously ill on Saturday evening. Following which the family rushed him to the AIG hospital in Gachibowli, where doctors pronounced him dead.

The last rites of Ramesh Babu will be held at Jubilee Hills Mahaprasthana at 1 pm. His mortal remains will be taken to the Padmalaya Studio for homage.

The Ghattamaneni family has urged the fans to not gather during the funeral following COVID-19 guidelines.

Ramesh Babu made his silver screen debut with Alluri Sitaramaraju (1974). Ramesh Babu, who has been away from acting since 1997, ventured into production and bankrolled films like Arjun, Athidhi, Dookudu, Aagadu; all headlined by Mahesh Babu.

Meanwhile, Mahesh Babu is in home isolation as he tested positive for the novel coronavirus earlier this week.