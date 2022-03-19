Hyderabad (Telangana): Mahesh Babu's daughter Sitara Ghattamaneni appears in the Sarkaru Vaari Paata song video. The producers unveiled the promo of the video song, with the title Penny song, starring Sitara. Gaining an overwhelming response, Sitara's promo for Penny song has caught up with much buzz around the second single. Her quirky dance steps and her style promise a chartbuster.

The full song will be out on Sunday, as per the official announcement by the makers. Music being composed by Thaman, the first single Kalaavathi is still leading on the hit lists. Superstar Mahesh Babu's action and family entertainer- Sarkaru Vaari Paata is being directed by Parasuram and is hiking expectations with every single update coming from the team.

Mahanati actor Keerthy Suresh essays the female lead role in Sarkaru Vaari Paata, which is jointly being produced by Naveen Yerneni, Y. Ravi Shankar, Ram Achanta, and Gopichand Achanta under Mythri Movie Makers, GMB Entertainment, and 14 Reels Plus banners. Sarkaaru Vaari Paata is slated for a summer release on May 12, 2022.