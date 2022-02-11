Mumbai (Maharashtra): Actor Madhuri Dixit Nene on Thursday said The Fame Game takes a deep dive into the "follies" of fame, adding that the character of a movie star she plays in the upcoming Netflix series leads a remarkably different life than hers. The Karan Johar-backed series shows Madhuri as Anamika Anand, a Bollywood icon whose "seemingly perfect" life comes under the spotlight after she disappears one day. During the virtual trailer launch of the show, the 54-year-old actor said she was intrigued by the premise of the series and was instantly drawn to its world.

"I loved the script, loved her journey. It is about fame, what follies and complications can happen when there is fame in your life. It is a story about this woman whose life is seemingly perfect, till she disappeared one day and everyone wonders what happened to her, where she is?

"Then, the 'Where is she?' changes to 'Who is she?' Do people know who she is? Does she know herself? Because they all have seen her on the screen, larger than life, (leading a) perfect life with a husband (and) kids. She is perfectly placed in her profession. So what happened to her? I thought it was intriguing. That really fascinated me," Madhuri said.

Filmmaker Sri Rao is billed as the showrunner and writer of The Fame Game while Bejoy Nambiar and Karishma Kohli are attached as directors. The series also stars Sanjay Kapoor, Manav Kaul, Lakshvir Saran, Suhasini Muley, and Muskkaan Jaferi.

Madhuri said her life and experiences in showbiz are in stark contrast to what her fictional character Anamika is up against in the series. The actor, who has been working in the industry for over 35 years, said she feels fortunate to have collaborated not only with competent filmmakers but also "good people".

According to Madhuri, the only similarity between her and her character Anamika is that they both are film stars. Produced by Johar, Apoorva Mehta, Somen Mishra, and Dharmatic Entertainment, The Fame Game will premiere on Netflix on February 25.

