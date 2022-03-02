Hyderabad (Telangana): Actors Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor-starrer untitled film has been pushed from its Republic day 2023 release and will now open in cinemas in March, next year. The movie was announced in December 2019. However, the shooting and its release kept getting postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The project, reportedly a romantic-comedy, has been helmed and produced by Luv Ranjan, best known for the Pyaar Ka Punchnama franchise and Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety.

The official Twitter account of Luv Films posted the update. "Luv Ranjan's untitled next featuring #RanbirKapoor and @ShraddhaKapoor will release in cinemas on Holi, March 8, 2023! Produced by @luv_ranjan and @gargankur, presented by #GulshanKumar and #BhushanKumar @LuvFilms @TSeries," the tweet read.

The film, which was announced in 2019, has been pushed multiple times in the past. The yet-untitled project marks the first collaboration of Ranjan, Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor. The film also stars Dimple Kapadia and producer Boney Kapoor, who will reportedly play Ranbir Kapoor's on-screen parents.