Hyderabad (Telangana): Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor and his ladylove Malaika Arora were on a romantic getaway for the past few days. After having a wonderful time in the Maldives, the couple has returned to Mumbai on Sunday night.

Malaika and her beau Arjun were spotted at the Mumbai airport while returning from the Maldives. The couple looked uber-stylish in their casual yet classy airport look. Malaika's airport look comprised a beige tube top and ripped mom jeans that she paired with a Gucci oversized jacket. Meanwhile, Arjun looked wore a black tee, black skinny jeans, a black cap, and black and white sneakers.

Lovebirds, Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora return from Maldives vacation

The couple was keeping their followers engaged with pictures and videos from their Maldives vacation. From relishing sumptuous food to taking up aqua cycling, Arjun and Malaika's seemingly had a wonderful time together.

Arjun and Malaika have been dating for a few years but kept their romance under the wraps for long. Their dating rumours kept the tabloids abuzz until Malaika made her relation with Arjun Instagram official on his 34th birthday in 2019.