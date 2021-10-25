Hyderabad (Telangana): Bollywood actor Govinda and his wife Sunita Ahuja, who are married for more than three decades, celebrated Karwa Chauth with traditional fervour at their Mumbai residence. The couple also shared pictures of Karwa Chauth celebrations on social media donning ethnic attires.

On Sunday, Govinda took to his Instagram handle to share a glimpse of their Karwa Chauth celebration. The 57-year-old actor is seen in maroon coloured kurta pyjama which he teamed up with a black jacket. Meanwhile, Sunita is seen donning a red saree.

Govinda shared a set of two pictures on social media. While the first picture shows the couple posing for the camera on their terrace, the second picture shows Govinda handing over the key of a swanky car to Sunita.

READ | How Govinda burst onto the scene and skyrocketed from there

Sharing the pictures Govinda wrote, "To my best friend, the love of my life, the mother of my two beautiful children. Happy Karva chauth. I love you ❤️ My love for you is beyond is immeasurable. Par aaj ke liye is chote gift se measure kar lena😜 You deserve all the happiness in this world and more. Love you my Sona! ❤️ @officialsunitaahuja #Happykarwachauth #truelove @bmwinfinitycars."

Sunita too has shared a series of Karwa Chauth pictures on her social media handle.

At 24, Govinda married an 18-year-old Sunita on March 11, 1987. The couple has two children - daughter Tina Ahuja and son Yashvardhan Ahuja.