Hyderabad (Telangana): Bollywood diva Sushmita Sen recently announced her breakup with model Rohman Shawl. Sen has remained tight-lipped about what led her and Rohman to go separate ways. The actor, in a live chat session with fans, however, has said that 'respect means everything' to her.

On Thursday, Sushmita went live on Instagram with her daughters Renee and Alisah. During the live chat, one fan asked what respect means to her. Replying to the same, Sushmita said, "Respect means everything to me. I put that above love any day. Because love is something you feel with great intensity and you fall out with the same intensity. There is the movie business and books that take you on a journey of very unrealistic love, where there are no responsibilities and problems."

The Aarya star further said that where there’s no respect, love has no meaning. "Love will come and go but if there is respect, love gets a second chance to express itself. But if you only focus on love, it will be temporary. If there is no respect, love takes a backseat. That’s how important respect is for me," said the 46-year-old actor.

IN PICS | End of Sushmita Sen-Rohman Shawl love story: A look back at their relationship

The former Miss Universe, who has never shied away from telling the world about her love life with Rohman, announced the news months after the rumours of their breakup started going rounds on the internet.

The speculations started when eagle-eyed fans noticed that the two have unfollowed each other from their Instagram handles.

For the unversed, it was technology that played cupid for the Aarya actor and model Rohman, as they first connected on Instagram DMs. The duo started dating in the year 2018 and was spotted together for the first time at Shilpa Shetty's Diwali party the same year.