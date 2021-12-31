Hyderabad (Telangana): Telugu heartthrob Vijay Deverakonda is all set to woo the audience with his pan-India film Liger. Sharing a glimpse of Vijay from Liger, the makers have released the first teaser from the film. It's early New Year celebrations for fans of Vijay as the much-awaited glimpse of Liger has been released on Friday. The recently-released teaser begins with an MMA commentator introducing Deverakonda as Liger, "the boy from India... the slumdog of the streets of Mumbai... the chai wala... Liger..."

The actor utters two small yet impactful dialogues in the video. "We are Indians," showing his love for the country. And the other dialogue, "Vaat laga denge!" defines his aggressive attitude and bold personality. Cinematography and background score are in synch to give a whole new experience to the movie buffs.

Liger is to introduce Bollywood actor Ananya Panday to the South, while it also marks Vijay's maiden Bollywood project. Mike Tyson is to be seen in an Indian cinema for the first time ever. In this context, Liger has been one of the most-awaited and anticipated movies of recent times.

Slated for its release in August 2022, the movie is billed to be a sport-drama, which deals with Mixed Martial Arts. Director Puri Jagannadh's own banner Puri Connects has jointly produced Liger in association with Karan Johar's Dharma Productions.

Puri Jagannadh, Charmme Kaur, Karan Johar, and Apoorva Mehta are the producers.

Ramya Krishnan and Ronit Roy play important roles in Liger. The upcoming movie is simultaneously made in multiple languages- Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam.