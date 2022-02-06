Hyderabad (Telangana): Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar's mortal remains have reached her Mumbai residence from the Breach Candy Hospital around 1 pm. The singer, who died at the hospital after a 28-day-long battle with Covid-19, pneumonia and age-related issues, will be accorded a state funeral here on Sunday evening.

The mortal remains of Mangeshkar have reached Prabhukunj, her Peddar Road residence in Mumbai where it will be kept for a couple of hours for people to pay their last respects. Later, it will be shifted to the Shivaji Park where the public can catch a final glimpse of her from 4-6 p.m.

Preparations are underway at Shivaji Park for the last rites of the legendary singer. Thereafter, around 6.30 p.m. she will be accorded a funeral with full state honours at the Dadar Crematorium adhering to all Covid protocols, said officials.

Earlier in the day, a spokesperson for the hospital said Lata Didi breathed her last at 8.12 a.m. due to post-Covid multi-organ failure after 28 days in the hospital.

(With agency inputs)