Mumbai (Maharashtra): The health condition of India's singing icon Lata Mangeshkar, who was admitted to Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital after she tested positive for Covid-19, has worsened. The singer was earlier given a "trial of extubation (off the invasive Ventilator)" has been again put on ventilator support.

The veteran singer is critical and her treatment is underway. The 92-year-old legendary singer was admitted to the hospital in south Mumbai with Covid-19 and related health issues. She had tested positive on January 11 after reportedly contracting the virus from one of the house helps. Mangeshkar was showing 'marginal improvement' of late but continued to be in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

Hailed as one of Indian cinema's iconic singers, Mangeshkar received the Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian honour, in the year 2001. Fondly called Nightingale of India, the legendary singer has recorded songs in over a thousand Hindi films and has sung many tracks in several Indian languages and foreign languages.