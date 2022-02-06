Hyderabad (Telangana): Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar's mortal remains are being taken to Shivaji Park, Mumbai, in a truck decorated with flowers and a beautiful photo of the legendary singer.

Before the last rites, her mortal remains will be kept at Shivaji Park for her fans and family’s near and dear ones from the industry to pay their last respects. Earlier today, Lata's mortal remains were taken to her residence Prabhukunj Building, near the Breach Candy Hospital around for people to pay their last respects from 4-6 p.m.

Lata Mangeshkar's final journey begins

Thereafter, around 6.30 p.m. she will be accorded a funeral with full state honours at the Dadar Crematorium adhering to all Covid protocols, said officials.

Earlier in the day, a spokesperson for the hospital said Lata Didi breathed her last at 8.12 a.m. due to post-Covid multi-organ failure after 28 days in the hospital. Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar passed away on Sunday at the age of 92 years. The megastar had been admitted to Mumbai's Breach Candy hospital on January 8 after she was diagnosed with COVID-19 and pneumonia.

Though she reportedly recovered from COVID, Lata was put on ventilator support after her condition worsened on Saturday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed condolences over the demise of legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar and said that she leaves a void in our nation that cannot be filled.