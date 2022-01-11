Mumbai (Maharashtra): Singing legend Lata Mangeshkar has been admitted to a hospital here after she tested positive for Covid, her niece said on Tuesday. The 92-year-old singer is in the ICU ward at the Breach Candy hospital and her symptoms are mild, her niece Rachana said.

"She is mild Covid positive. Considering her age, doctors advised us that she should be in the ICU because she requires constant care. And we cannot take a chance. As a family, we want the best and want to ensure she has 24X7 care," Rachana said.

Revealing more about Mangeshkar's condition, Rachana said, "She will be fine. But it is going to take a while because of her age. And also, COVID-19 takes seven days."

READ | Asha Bhosle digs out old picture on Lata Mangeshkar's 91st b'day

In November 2019, the iconic playback singer was admitted to the hospital after she complained of breathing problems. At the time, Mangeshkar’s younger sister Usha had reportedly said the singer had a viral infection.

Fondly called Nightingale of India, the legendary singer has recorded songs in over a thousand Hindi films and has sung many tracks in several Indian languages and foreign languages. Her iconic songs include Lag Jaa Gale, Yeh Galiyan Yeh Chaubara, Pyar Kiya To Darna Kya, Bahon Mein Chale Aao, Tere Liye from Veer Zara and many more.

(With agency inputs)