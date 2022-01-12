Mumbai (Maharashtra): Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar will be under constant medical observation for the next 10-12 days as she has been diagnosed not only with COVID-19 but also got pneumonia.

Dr Pratit Samdani, who is treating Lata Mangeshkar at Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital, said, "She has both COVID-19 and pneumonia. Due to old age, it will take time to recover properly."

Lata Mangeshkar was admitted to the ICU of Breach Candy Hospital after she tested positive for COVID-19 a few days ago. She got in touch with one of her staff members, who was also COVID-19 positive.

The 92-year-old veteran is mild COVID positive. Considering her age, doctors advised the family that she should be in the ICU because she requires constant care.

In November 2019, the iconic playback singer was admitted to the hospital after she complained of breathing problems. At the time, Mangeshkar’s younger sister Usha had reportedly said the singer had a viral infection.

