Mumbai: Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan-starrer 'Laal Singh Chaddha', which was earlier scheduled to release in February 2022, will now hit the theatres on April 14, 2022.

The film, which has been delayed multiple times, was initially slated to release this Christmas.

Announcing the new release date of the movie on social media, Aamir Khan Productions took to their Twitter handle and wrote, "We are happy to share our new poster and our new release date :) #LaalSinghOnBaisakhi."

'Laal Singh Chaddha' is an official Hindi adaptation of the Academy Award-winning 'Forrest Gump', which starred Tom Hanks in the lead role. Shot in over 100 locations across India, the love story spans different time periods of the journey of the protagonists.

The Hindi version also features Mona Singh and Naga Chaitanya. The film has been directed by Advait Chandan with music by Pritam and lyrics by Amitabh Bhattacharya.

'Laal Singh Chaddha' is produced by Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao and Viacom18 Studios.

(With Agency Inputs)