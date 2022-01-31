Mumbai (Maharashtra): The Empire star Kunal Kapoor on Monday said he and his wife, former investment banker Naina Bachchan have become parents to their first child, a baby boy.

The actor, also known for films like Rang De Basanti, Aaja Nachle, and Luv Shuv Tey Chicken Khurana, took to Twitter to share the announcement. "To all our well-wishers, Naina and I are overjoyed to share that we have become proud parents to a beautiful baby boy. We thank God for our abundant blessings," he said in the statement.

After hearing about the arrival of the newborn, fans and members of the film industry dropped heartfelt wishes for Kunal and Naina. "Biggest congratulations Kuns n Nains...you are gonna be incredible parents," Sussanne Khan commented. "Love you all," Naina's cousin and Amitabh Bachchan's daughter Shweta Bachchan wrote.

Kunal and Naina tied the knot in a private family ceremony in Seychelles in 2015. For the unversed, Naina, an investment banker, is the daughter of Amitabh Bachchan's younger brother Ajitabh and Ramola Bachchan.

Kunal was last seen in 2021's Ankahi Kahaniya, a Netflix film.

(With agency inputs)