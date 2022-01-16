Hyderabad (Telangana): Actor Kim Sharma and former tennis ace Leander Paes are dating is known. The couple, who welcomed New Year together, is now on a US holiday. Sharing a glimpse of her vacation with Leander, the actor dropped a string of pictures on social media.

On Sunday, Kim took to her Instagram handle to share pictures and videos from her Magic Kingdom Park visit with Paes. For her Disney day out, Kim put comfort over style as she is seen wearing a black tee and white track pants teamed up with matching sneakers.

If the pictures and videos shared by Kim are anything to go by, the couple is having a gala time together in the US. "Disney Day @leanderpaes," Kim wrote in the caption along with emojis.

Kim, 41, and Leander, 48, made their relationship official last September. The rumours about Kim and Paes' relationship did rounds for a long time before the Mohabbatein actor put an end to the speculations by confirming her relationship status with a picture she shared on Instagram.

Kim was earlier in a relationship with actor Harshvardhan Rane, Paes was previously married to model Rhea Pillai.