Hyderabad (Telangana): Actor Kim Sharma and former tennis ace Leander Paes are currently holidaying in the Bahamas. The couple is having a gala time together if pictures shared by Kim are anything to go by.

Sharing a glimpse of her holiday with Leander, the Mohabbatein actor has dropped a set of two pictures on Instagram. Wearing a floral bikini and bucket sun hat, Kim is seen soaking the Bahamian sun as Paes clicks her pictures.

Sharing the pictures clicked by her 'best person,' the 46-year-old actor wrote, "Mood for 2022✌🏻. Best day with my best person in paradise. This year could just be the best so far! Happy birthday to me 🎂! #42 📸 @leanderpaes." Commenting on his ladylove's pictures, Leander wrote, "#queen 👸🏻."

According to Kim's social media posts, the couple was in the US last week. The lovebirds enjoyed a Disney day out ahead of Kim's birthday 42nd birthday. Sharma, who turned a year older on January 21, officially announced her relationship with Paes last September.

For unversed, Kim was earlier in a relationship with actor Harshvardhan Rane while Paes was previously married to model Rhea Pillai.