Hyderabad (Telangana): Bollywood actor Kim Sharma, who is dating former tennis ace Leander Paes, has shared endearing pictures with her beau. Sharing Leander's smiling pic, Kim called him 'Snack' which in internet slang is used for an extremely attractive person.

During the festive season, Kim shared a picture with Paes. In her Diwali post, the duo is seen donning traditional outfits as the Mohabbatein actor wished her fans and followers on the festival of lights.

On Saturday, Kim took to Instagram Stories to share Paes' solo picture wherein he is seen flaunting a broad smile. Kim simply captioned the picture with "Snack."

In another picture, the couple is seen lost in each other's eyes, and captioning the picture Kim dropped a heart-eyed emoji.

The rumours about Kim and Paes' relationship did rounds for a long time before the actor put an end to the speculations by confirming her relationship status with a picture she shared on Instagram in September.

Making her relationship with Leander Insta official, Kim had shared a picture wherein the former tennis player was seen lovingly looking at her while she was smiling at the camera.

For unversed, Kim was earlier in a relationship with actor Harshvardhan Rane, Paes was previously married to model Rhea Pillai.