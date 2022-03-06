Mumbai (Maharashtra): It's ringing wedding bell's in actor Kiara Advani's house as her sister Ishita Advani is set to tie the knot with Karma Vivan on Saturday. Taking to her Instagram Story, the Shershaan actor posted pictures in which she looks like the perfect bridesmaid, dressed in an orange-and-gold lehenga.

Kiara Advani shares glimpses from her sister's wedding

Kiara has been sharing glimpses from her sister's wedding on social media. In the latest set of pictures, beaming with sisterly love, Kiara can be seen putting a dot of kohl behind the new bride's ear, to protect her from any evil or negative energy.

The bride dressed in a traditional red Sabyasachi lehenga for her special day, paired with green-and-gold bridal jewellery. Kiara wrote, "Nazar na lage @ishitaadvani."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kiara has Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Jug Jugg Jeeyo in the pipeline. She also be seen in Ram Charan's next with filmmaker Shankar. Tentatively titled RC15, the film will release in three languages - Telugu, Tamil and Hindi.