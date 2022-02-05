Hyderabad (Telangana): Bollywood actor Kiara Advani treated her fans with a stunning video on social media. The actor has dropped a behind-the-scenes video wherein she is seen donning a backless shimmery outfit. In another post, Kiara has also revealed that she is back on the sets but for which project is not known.

Kiara Advani back on sets

On Saturday, Kiara took to her Instagram handle to share a video from what appears to be a photo shoot. The actor looks ravishing in the shimmery outfit with a thigh-high slit. Kiara pulled off the bareback look with aplomb if the that she shared is anything to go by. The actor has let the visual do the talking and shared the post with sparkles emoji.

IN PICS | 15 pictures that prove Kiara Advani is sucker for off-shoulder outfits

The Shershaah actor has also graced the cover page of a women's fashion magazine. On the latest mag cover, Kiara is seen wearing a black cocktail dress by fashion label Astu. In another picture from the magazine shoot, Kiara is seen in an off-shoulder magenta coloured gown.

Meanwhile, the actor also took to Instagram Stories to inform her followers that she is "Back on set." She, however, has kept the ambiguity intact and not revealed for which film is she shooting currently. The actor will next be seen in the film Jug Jugg Jeeyo and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.