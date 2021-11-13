Mumbai (Maharashtra): Bollywood actor Kiara Advani was spotted at the airport here on Friday night as she took a Hyderabad-bound flight. The actor is said to be in Hyderabad for shooting her upcoming film with actor Ram Charan. The film is tentatively titled #RC15.

After the Telugu film Vinaya Vidheya Rama, Kiara will team up again with Ram Charan. The actor, who has recently wrapped up a schedule for her upcoming Hindi film Jug Jug Jio, is off to Hyderabad to join the team of her upcoming film directed by Shankar Shanmugham.

Ever since the movie was announced, the anticipation has doubled and with whopping budget plans, the makers are set to surprise the audience. Shankar Shanmugham is known for his movies Gentleman, Shivaji, Robot, I, and 2.0. He has conceived unique ideas for the songs in his movies, and #RC15 wouldn't be any lesser in terms of grandeur.

Kiara Advani off to Hyderabad for Ram Charan's next with Shankar

READ | 5 YO Kiara enacting Shershaah climax scene will move you to tears, watch video

Another interesting aspect is that there are multiple villains in the movie, and they also differ for each language, as the movie is being made in multiple languages.

Shankar's directorial is an action entertainer which is imbibed with a political streak. The movie casts Kiara as the love interest of Ram Charan. The film is produced by Dil Raju under Sri Venkateswara Creations banner.

The pan-Indian film will release in Telugu, Tamil and Hindi.