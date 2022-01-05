Hyderabad (Telangana): Aspiring actor Khushi Kapoor is still far from announcing her big-screen debut. But, on social media, she has already garnered a considerable following. Before she makes her Bollywood debut, Khushi is gradually establishing herself as a Gen-Z fashionista whose glamorous pictures can make her actor sister Janhvi Kapoor go green with envy.

Khushi recently shot with fashion photographer Praveen Vaishnav. While she has not shared pictures from the photoshoot, Praveen has dropped a monochrome picture of Khushi on his Instagram handle. Styled by Tanya Ghavri, Ms. Kapoor looks stunning in the portrait click.

Reacting to Praveen's post featuring Khushi, her elder sister Janhvi Kapoor wrote, "Even I want my pix." While Khushi's half-sister Anshula Kapoor reacted with heart-eyed emoticons.

Meanwhile, Khushi's filmmaker father Boney Kapoor confirmed rumours about her Bollywood debut last year. Back then, Boney had made it clear that Khushi will have to find her own way just like her sister Janhvi Kapoor and half-brother Arjun Kapoor as she will not be provided a dream debut by their home production banner.

Before she enters filmdom following the footsteps of her late superstar mom Sridevi's, Khushi is pursuing film studies at the New York Film Academy.