Hyderabad (Telangana): Aspiring actor Khushi Kapoor turned 21 today. The younger daughter of filmmaker Boney Kapoor and late superstar Sridevi celebrated her birthday at uncle Anil Kapoor's residence in Mumbai a day in advance as the entire family came together for Diwali festivities.

On Friday, Khushi's elder sister Janhvi Kapoor took to social media and dropped a set of two pictures with the birthday girl and their father. Janhvi simply captioned the picture with a red heart emoji.

Meanwhile, Khushi's half-sister Anshula Kapoor too took to social media to share a glimpse of her birthday celebrations. Sharing a picture of Khushi blowing the candles off her birthday cake, Anshula wrote, "Happy 21 loveeer @khushio5k." Anshula also called Khushi "Best girl" and concluded her post with a pink heart.

Following her mother and sister, Khushi is also eying a career in films. Earlier this year, Boney made it clear that Khushi will have to find her own way just like her sister Janhvi and half-brother Arjun Kapoor as she will not be launched by their home production banner.

Meanwhile, Khushi, who is getting Bollywood ready is working hard on her body. The upcoming actor from the Kapoor clan features regularly in the social media feed of celebrity trainer Namrata Purohit. Before becoming an actor, Khushi will be completing her studies at the New York Film Academy.