Hyderabad (Telangana): As the producers of KGF Chapter 2 unleash the first single from the action thriller, the upbeat music video of the song Toofan starts the month-long countdown to the movie's grand release. The lyrical video of Toofan highlights Yash's heroism and his rise to power from adversities. Matching the dynamic idiosyncrasy of Yash's role - Rocky in the movie, the peppy song Toofan grabs all the attention.

Depicting the rise of a legendary victor, the song gives hype to the well-deserved sequel to KGF. Composed by Ravi Basrur, the lyrics of Toofan are penned by Shabbir Ahmed. The period action film is written and directed by Prashanth Neel, and produced by Vijay Kiragandur under the banner Hombale Films. The KGF franchise, can easily be termed as one of the biggest ventures in Kannada, which achieved cult status and was the highest-grossing Kannada film of all time.

KGF - Chapter 2 has an ensemble star cast including Sanjay Dutt, Srinidhi Shetty, Raveena Tandon, and Prakash Raj. It will be released in Kannada, Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, and Malayalam. The movie's trailer will be released on March 27. KGF - Chapter 2 will be presented in north India markets by Ritesh Sidhwani & Farhan Akhtar's Excel Entertainment and AA Films

