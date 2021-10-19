Mumbai (Maharashtra): Actor Katrina Kaif and director Rohit Shetty have kickstarted promotions of their upcoming film Sooryavanshi. The actor-director duo was spotted on sets of Ranveer Singh's show The Big Picture in Mumbai on Monday evening.

For Sooryavanshi promotions, Katrina opted for a sequined orange saree, which she paired with a gorgeous embroidered full sleeves blouse. Complementing the leading lady of his film, Rohit Shetty too was seen clad in a brown kurta along with white dhoti pants.

Fans have been eagerly waiting to see Katrina back in action and the Rohit Shetty directorial seems to be a perfect treat for the audience on Diwali. She will be seen reuniting with Akshay Kumar onscreen after a long time.

The actor, who has been keeping busy with the promotions of her Diwali extravaganza Sooryavanshi, earlier shared a stunning picture on social media from the promotional spree. Quite opposite to her saree-clad look, Katrina opted for a white body-hugging dress with a thigh-high slit for another promotional event.

Sooryavanshi is Rohit Shetty's ambitious project that brings alive his cop universe. The film has been running in troubled waters as its release has been postponed multiple times because of the pandemic as it led to the shutdown of theatres across the country.

However, things look bright for the film as it's set to hit the screens on November 5 and satiate the audience's taste buds for a proper commercial potboiler, this Diwali.