Mumbai (Maharashtra): Actors Katrina Kaif, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter-starrer horror-comedy Phone Bhoot is all set to release on July 15 next year. The supernatural comedy is directed by Gurmmeet Singh of Mirzapur fame and produced by actor-filmmaker Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani's Excel Entertainment.

In a statement, Excel Entertainment said Phone Bhoot will release in cinemas on July 15, 2022. The film, which marks the first collaboration between Kaif, Khatter and Chaturvedi, is written by Ravi Shankaran and Jasvinder Singh Bath.

Besides this film, Kaif, 38, will be teaming up with Akhtar for his directorial venture a road trip movie named Jee Le Zaraa alongside Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Alia Bhatt and the third part of Tiger franchise.

Chaturvedi will be re-teaming with Excel Entertainment for romantic action-thriller Yudhra and an untitled movie with filmmaker Shakun Batra in which he features alongside Deepika Padukone.

Khatter's next is war drama Pippa, helmed by director Raja Krishna Menon.

(With agency inputs)