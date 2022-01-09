Hyderabad (Telangana): Bollywood actors Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal, who tied the knot on December 8 last year, are celebrating one month of marital bliss. On the one month anniversary, Katrina took to social media to share a loved-up picture with Vicky.

It's been already a month since VicKat wedding. The couple whose hush-hush wedding created a media frenzy in the last quarter of 2021, is now enjoying the married life residing in their newly done abode. On the first month anniversary, Katrina took to Instagram to share a picture wherein she and Vicky are seen in an embrace.

Sharing the picture, Katrina wrote, "Happppyyyyy one month my ❤️."

Reacting to Katrina's latest post, celebrities like Dia Mirza, Neha Dhupia, Vaani Kapoor and more dropped heart emojis in the comment section. While Dia wrote, "Awwww ❤️❤️," Neha's comment on Katrina's timeline reads, "Happy happy happy our gorgeous couple ❤️ we love you."

The couple got married in a private ceremony at the luxurious Six Senses Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan. After the grand wedding, the duo reportedly enjoyed a romantic honeymoon in the Maldives. Vicky and Katrina recently shifted to their new house and had their housewarming rituals in presence of family.