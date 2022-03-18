Hyderabad (Telangana): Bollywood couple Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal have extended Holi wishes with endearing pictures. Katrina celebrated Holi with her in-laws and also shared glimpses of the same on social media. This is Katrina and Vicky's first Holi together after they tied the knot last December.

After making a stunning appearance at Apoorva Mehta's birthday bash on Thursday night, Katrina and Vicky celebrated their first Holi as a married couple with family. Vicky and Katrina visited the former's parents' home on Friday morning and shared glimpses of their Holi celebration on social media. Taking to her Instagram, Katrina shared a set of two pictures and wrote, "Happy holi ❤️💗🧡."

In the pictures, she is seen celebrating Holi with Vicky's parents Sham and Veena Kaushal. Vicky's younger brother Sunny Kaushal too was part of the celebrations. Vicky too has shared the same image on his Instagram handle as he wished his fans and followers on the festival of colours.

Vicky and Katrina exchanged vows in a grand yet intimate ceremony at Six Senses Fort Barwara in Rajasthan on December 9, 2021. After celebrating their first Lohri away from family in Madhya Pradesh where Vicky was busy shooting for his next, the couple apparently made sure to have some quality time with family on Holi. Interestingly, Vicky and Katrina's first celebrated the festival of colours together when they attended Isha Ambani's Holi bash in 2020. Videos and picture of the duo hogged the headlines back then as the two were trying really hard to keep their romance under the wraps.