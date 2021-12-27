Hyderabad (Telangana): Bollywood diva Katrina Kaif, who recently tied the knot with Vicky Kaushal, has shared a warm birthday post for Salman Khan. Katrina's birthday post for her Tiger Zinda Hai co-star proves the fact that there has never been bad blood between the two even after parting ways as a couple.

On Salman Kan's 56th birthday, Bollywood celebrities have flooded social media with best wishes. While a score of celebrities is wishing Salman a happy birthday, all eyes were apparently on Katrina, who was once in a relationship with the superstar. Going by Katrina's birthday wish for Salman, it seems that their friendship is going to continue even after the former entered the wedlock with Vicky.

Watch: 'Tiger bhi zinda hai, saanp bhi zinda hai', says Salman Khan after snake bite incident

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Katrina shared a picture of Salman and wrote, "@beingsalmankhan the Happiest birthday to you. May all the love, light and brilliance you have be with you forever," along with a white heart emoticon. The actor also adorned Salman's birthday post with a 'Happy Birthday' sticker.

Katrina Kaif pens a hearty birthday post for Salman Khan

On the work front, Salman and Katrina will next be seen together in the third installment of the Tiger franchise. It is reported that In the Maneesh Sharma directorial, Salman and Katrina will be seen reprising their respective roles of Tiger and Zoya.

The first installment Ek Tha Tiger directed by Kabir Khan released in 2012. The second Tiger Zinda Hai released in 2017 and was directed by Ali Abbas Zafar.