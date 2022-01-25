Katrina Kaif makes new friends in the Maldives - watch video
Katrina Kaif makes new friends in the Maldives - watch video
Hyderabad (Telangana): Bollywood diva Katrina Kaif is currently unwinding in the Maldives. The actor, who earlier shared her happy pictures from the holiday paradise, has now treated her fans with a few videos from her vacation.
On Tuesday, Katrina took to her Instagram Stories to share a string of videos wherein she is seen feeding birds. The actor is seen donning a bright pink t-shirt and black denim as she feeds the birdies on the beach.
Taking to her Instagram handle on Monday Katrina had shared pictures from the beach. In the photos, the Sooryavanshi star was seen dressed in a white-and-green shirt with matching floral shorts.
READ | Katrina Kaif hugs Vicky Kaushal as she drops him at airport - watch video
Going by her latest Instagram Story, Katrina's visit to the Maldives is apparently for the shoot of a commercial. The actor is shooting for a beverage brand that she endorses for years now.
On the work front, Katrina's future projects include Tiger 3, Merry Christmas and Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zara, co-starring Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt.