Hyderabad (Telangana): Bollywood diva Katrina Kaif is currently unwinding in the Maldives. The actor, who earlier shared her happy pictures from the holiday paradise, has now treated her fans with a few videos from her vacation.

On Tuesday, Katrina took to her Instagram Stories to share a string of videos wherein she is seen feeding birds. The actor is seen donning a bright pink t-shirt and black denim as she feeds the birdies on the beach.

Katrina Kaif makes new friends in the Maldives - watch video

Taking to her Instagram handle on Monday Katrina had shared pictures from the beach. In the photos, the Sooryavanshi star was seen dressed in a white-and-green shirt with matching floral shorts.

Going by her latest Instagram Story, Katrina's visit to the Maldives is apparently for the shoot of a commercial. The actor is shooting for a beverage brand that she endorses for years now.

On the work front, Katrina's future projects include Tiger 3, Merry Christmas and Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zara, co-starring Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt.