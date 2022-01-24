Hyderabad (Telangana): Bollywood diva Katrina Kaif has kickstarted her week on a happy note. The actor has shared pictures on social media from her 'happy place' which is the Maldives.

On January 22, Katrina made a stylish appearance at the Mumbai airport. Her appearance at the airport had left her fans guessing that she might be headed to Madhya Pradesh to meet her husband Vicky Kaushal who is busy shooting for his upcoming film with Sara Ali Khan.

However, it turns out that the actor was headed for the Maldives. As seen in her latest Instagram post, Katrina is having a gala time in the holiday paradise. Taking to her Instagram handle, Katrina has shared a set of three pictures donning beachwear.

READ | Newlyweds Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal celebrate their first Lohri in Indore - see pics

Sharing the pictures, Katrina wrote, "🌴🌊☀️ #myhappyplace 💚." It is not known whether she has gone for some shooting commitment or has taken a short break to rejuvenate herself before she begins shooting of Sriram Raghvan's next Merry Christmas with Vijay Sethupathi.

Merry Christmas aside, Katrina's future projects include Tiger 3, and Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zara, co-starring Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt.