Bollywood actor Katrina Kaif is currently in Indore, Madhyapradesh where her actor husband Vicky Kaushal is shooting for his upcoming film. While he is busy shooting for the film, Katrina is having some fun indoors.

On Sunday, Katrina took to Instagram to share pictures from what appears to be a hotel suite. Donning a red shirt, Katrina looks happy as she is seen flaunting her beautiful smile in the pictures. Sharing the pictures, Kaif used smart wordplay and wrote, "Indoors in इंदौर #sundayselfie."

Katrina flew down to Indore to celebrate her first Lohri with Vicky. Extending greetings to their fans, the couple had shared pictures of their Lohri celebration on social media.

As reported earlier, Vicky is shooting for Laxman Utekar's upcoming rom-com with Sara Ali Khan in Indore. The yet to be titled film is being bankrolled by Dinesh Vijan.

Katrina too would have gotten busy had her Delhi shooting schedule for Tiger 3 would have not been postponed due to rising COVID-19 cases across the country. After the 15-day long schedule with Salman Khan got postponed, Katrina did not waste time and boarded Indoor bound flight to be with her husband.