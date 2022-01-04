Hyderabad (Telangana): Newlywed Katrina Kaif has shared pictures from her new home which she set up with actor husband Vicky Kaushal. In the latest pictures, Katrina is seen flaunting her diamond-studded mangalsutra which is from Sabyasachi's Bengal Tiger Collection.

On Tuesday, Katrina took to Instagram to share a set of three pictures donning a sweater and denim shorts. The actor is oozing the glow of a new bride in the pictures which she captioned with a home and heart emoticon. The location for Katrina's latest pictures shows, 'Home Sweet Home.'

Gifted by Vicky, the Sabyasachi mangalsutra is a beautifully designed black and gold beads chain with two small drop-down diamonds.

WATCH | Katrina Kaif hugs Vicky Kaushal as she drops him at airport

Katrina was recently spotted at the Mumbai airport as she came to drop Vicky, who returned to work after a two-day New Year break. After ringing New Year with Katrina, Vicky has returned to Indore, Madhya Pradesh to shoot for Laxman Utekar's upcoming film co-starring Sara Ali Khan.

Meanwhile, Katrina recently commenced shooting for Sriram Raghavan's upcoming thriller Merry Christmas. The film will also feature Tamil superstar Vijay Sethupathi in the lead role. Produced by Ramesh Taurani and Sanjay Routray, Merry Christmas is scheduled to release on December 23, 2022 for the Christmas weekend.