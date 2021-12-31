Hyderabad (Telangana): Bollywood diva Katrina Kaif is known for her fitness and toned body. Even on the last day of 2021, when the world is in a celebratory mood, the actor hit the gym and shared the video of sweating it out in the gym. On the other hand, her husband and actor Vicky Kaushal was spotted at the Mumbai airport as he returned from a shoot.

Katrina Kaif ends 2021 with 'last workout of the year'

On Friday, Katrina took to her Instagram Stories to share two videos wherein she is seen working out in the gym. "Last workout for the year," she wrote on the video while text on another video revealed that it was abs day for the actor with her fitness trainer Yasmin Karachiwala who has been training her for years now.

Meanwhile, Katrina's hubby Vicky was spotted at the Mumbai airport today evening as he returned from Indore, Madhya Pradesh. Vicky was shooting there for his upcoming film which stars Sara Ali Khan opposite him. While the project is being kept under wraps, a few days back picture of him and Sara's bike ride on the streets of Indore got leaked on social media.

Vicky and Katrina, who had married in a private ceremony at the luxurious Six Senses Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan, recently shifted to their new house.