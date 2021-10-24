Hyderabad: Bollywood diva Katrina Kaif and her team of upcoming film Sooryavanshi waited for a year for release. Now that the cinema halls are open, the makers are ready to release the film on November 5. As the release date is around the corner, the team is busy with promotions. But film's leading man Akshay Kumar still managed to take a nap during the promotional spree and catching him asleep in director Rohit Shetty's lap was none other than 'prankster' Katrina.

On Sunday, Katrina took to her Instagram handle to share a funny video from Sooryavanshi promotions. Katrina and Rohit already kickstarted Sooryavanshi promotions with their appearance on Ranveer Singh's television show The Big Picture. The video that she has shared is from a promotional event that will bring her, Rohit and Akshay together for the first time for Sooryavanshi promotions.

Sharing the video, Katrina wrote, "Just look at the excitement of the boys for our first day promotions together 🙄😊 @itsrohitshetty @akshaykumar #sooryavanshiintheatres #sundayvibes #sooryavanshi NOV 5 the 🍿."

Akshay was quick enough to comment on his co-star's post and wrote, "Waiting for #Sooryavanshi for a year and a half now, a few moments of peace toh banta hai nah! But pranksters like you clearly want trouble @katrinakaif. No worries, #AaRahiHaiPolice."

Akshay and Katrina aside, the film also features Jackie Shroff, Gulshan Grover, Abhimanyu Singh, Niharica Raizada, Vivan Bhatena, Sikandar Kher, Nikitin Dheer and Jaaved Jaaferi. Ajay Devgn and Ranveer will have cameo appearances.

The action is produced by Reliance Entertainment, Rohit Shetty Picturez, Dharma Productions and Cape of Good Films. It is based on a script by Yunus Sajawal, Farhad Samji, Sanchit Bendre and Vidhi Ghodgadnkar and an original story by Shetty.