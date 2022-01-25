Hyderabad (Telangana): Bollywood diva Katrina Kaif is in the Maldives is known. The actor, who jetted off to the holiday paradise for a work assignment, is breaking the internet with pictures and videos from the Maldives.

After sharing videos of feeding birds, Katrina has now dropped a set of two pictures wherein she is seen donning a multi-colour bikini which she teamed up with a sheer white unbuttoned shirt. Sharing the pictures, Katrina wrote, "Seas the day 🤍💙💚🌊."

Earlier in the day, the actor dropped a few videos on her social media handle wherein she was seen feeding birds on the beach. Katrina is reportedly shooting for an advert for a beverage brand in the Maldives. The actor is also accompanied by her stylist Anaita Shroff Adajania for the shoot.

On the film front, Katrina has multiple projects at various levels of production. In the coming months, Katrina will be shooting with Salman Khan for Tiger 3 while she also has a song to shoot got Bhoot Police. Kaif will soon be resuming shooting for Sriram Raghvan's Merry Christmas. The film will feature her alongside Tamil superstar Vijay Sethupathi. Another interesting film from her lineup is Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa which also stars Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles.