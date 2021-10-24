Hyderabad (Telangana): Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh is known for wearing his heart on his sleeves when it comes to expressing his love to actor wife Deepika Padukone. From their PDA-filled social media banters to the tender moments that they steal in public, whatever DeepVeer does is bound to go viral on social media. Adding another adorable moment to his diary, Ranveer got Deepika's initials drawn with mehendi on national television.

In the Karwa Chauth special episode of his quiz show The Big Picture, Ranveer will be seen flaunting "D" written on his palm. For the festival special episode, Ranveer was joined by television’s favorite stars Priyanka Choudhary aka Tejo from Udaariyaan and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia aka Choti Sardaarni's Meher.

When Priyanka and Nimrit expressed their desire to apply mehendi on his hand, Ranveer readily agreed. Aside from this cute moment, the latest promo of the show also reveals that the Simmba star keeps fast for his wife on Karwa Chauth.

Meanwhile, the power couple of Bollywood is rumoured to be joining the bidding war for the 2022 season of the Indian Premier League (IPL). While Deepika has sport in her genes, Ranveer has been involved with the English Premier League and is currently NBA's brand ambassador for India.