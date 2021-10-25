Mumbai (Maharashtra): Kartik Aaryan is wasting no time in jumping from one project to another and is all set to start shooting for his next, titled Shehzada, with co-star Kriti Sanon. Taking to his Instagram handle, Kartik posted a classy picture in which he can be seen holding the clapperboard of the film in a stylish fashion.

The shooting for Shehzada commenced on a massive set in Mumbai. On Monday, Kartik joined the team and shared the update on his social media handle.

In the picture shared on his Instagram handle, Kartik is seen standing on the glossy, reflective floor of an elegant, white corridor. Adding a crown emoticon, he wrote the caption, "#Shehzada Shuru..."

WATCH | Dhamaka trailer launch: Kartik Aaryan feels he developed risk-taking ability in pandemic - video

Helmed by Rohit Dhawan, Shehzada will mark the second collaboration between Kriti and Kartik after their 2019 hit romantic film Luka Chuppi. Apart from Kriti and Kartik, Paresh Rawal, Manisha Koirala, Ronit Roy, and Sachin Khedekar are also a part of Shehzada.

The upcoming project is an action-packed, musical, family film, which will be shot over various schedules in Mumbai and Delhi in the next several months.

The film, produced by Bhushan Kumar, Allu Arvind, and Aman Gill, will release on November 4 next year.

(With agency inputs)