Hyderabad (Telangana): Bollywood heartthrob Kartik Aaryan is known for his crazy female fan following. The actor, who gets mobbed by his admirer wherever he goes, was caught in an awkward situation at Mumbai airport. Two of Kartik's female admirers ran to catch him and give him roses in front of a full media glare. While the paparazzi were more than happy to be able to get the potential viral video, Kartik apparently struggled a bit to handle the situation.

A video of Kartik Aaryan is doing rounds of the internet where he is seen wearing a pink hoody and khaki pants. With hoody and mask on, Kartik tried to go incognito but the media frenzy made others aware of his presence at the airport. As Kartik keeps walking with his bodygaurd, two girls came running towards him with roses in their hands.

Watch | Kartik Aaryan meets fans who screamed his name outside his home for hours

At first, Kartik is seemingly clueless about how to react to the sweet gesture of his fans but later accepts the roses. The actor briefly chatted with her fans and also wished happy birthday to one of the girls as it was her birthday. Excited paps even prompted the girls to go down on their knees and propose the Dhamaka star but they avoided to follow the advise.

Kartik is not new to such sweet gestures by his fans. Earlier, a group of girls had reached his Mumbai residence and screamed his name for hours standing outside his building. When he got to know about it, the actor came down to meet girls who happened to be students on a trip to Mumbai. Kartik had also obliged them with pictures.