Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh): The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court has asked the Central government, whether the Censor Board has granted a certificate for the release of superstar Akshay Kumar's upcoming movie Prithviraj. The court order came on Thursday on a public interest litigation (PIL) seeking a ban on the release of the film. The court has fixed the case for hearing in the week commencing February 21.

A bench comprising Justice A.R. Masoodi and Justice N.K. Jauhri passed the order on the PIL moved by Karni Sena's vice president Sangeeta Singh. The petition sought a ban on the release of the movie, alleging it was presenting a 'wrong and vulgar' picture of Prithviraj, a Hindu emperor, and hence it hurt sentiments. The petitioner said the preview of the movie itself shows that it is controversial.

This is the second time that the Karni Sena is opposing the release of a film. In 2017, the Karni Sena had mounted a strong protest against Padmavati, directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and starring Deepika Padukone. The nationwide protests forced a delay in the film's release and also made the makers change the title to Padmavat from Padmavati.

