Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Kareena Kapoor Khan has shared a throwback picture with her husband actor Saif Ali Khan on their wedding anniversary. Sharing the picture, Kareena also revealed that the time that they spent together in Greece changed her life forever.

On Saturday, Kareena took to her Instagram handle to share a post to mark her 9th wedding anniversary with hubby Saif. For the occasion, Kareena shared a picture that was apparently taken in 2008 during their visit to Greece for the shooting of their film Tashan.

Sharing the picture, Kareena wrote, "Once upon a time in Greece... there was a bowl of soup and US ❤️❤️ and it changed my life... Happy anniversary to the most handsome man in the world ❤."

Soon after Kareena shared the post, friends and family flooded her comment section with hearty messages. Her elder sister and actor Karisma Kapoor called the duo her "Favourite couple forever" while Priyanka Chopra Jonas said, "Happy anniversary and God bless." Meanwhile, Saif's sister Saba Ali Khan also showered love on the couple and wrote: "Awwww .. Mahsha'Allah ❤️ Lots of love ! Happy Anniversary again!"

On the work front, Saif will next be seen playing Lankesh in Prabhas starrer Adipurush while Kareena's Laal Singh Chaddha co-starring Aamir Khan is in post-production.